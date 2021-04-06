Police confirm the identity of body recovered from Firth of Forth

The body of a young man pulled from the Firth of Forth last month has been identified, police have confirmed.

The man has been confirmed a 22-year-old Michael Sharp from the Bonnybridge area.

Police say his family have been informed and are said to be “devastated” by their loss.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Michael was a much loved family member are thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

The discovery of the body in water just off Burntisland was made on Friday, March 19.

Officers have now concluded their investigation following a number of appeals, including the release of images of clothing belonging the man which were circulated in the hope of confirming the man’s identity.

Initial police inquiries had failed to establish the identity of the recovered man and four days later police issued a number of images of clothing worn by the man in a bid to confirm who he was.

Police had also worked on the possibility that the clothing was linked to a coat recovered from the Forth Road Bridge on March 9.

The spokesman added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Following the news that the body had now been identified, many took to social media to pay tribute to the young man.

Maureen Keen, wrote: “So glad the young man has been identified and so sad for him and his family. RIP young man,” while Eryn Dingwall added: “Such a long way from home, glad he’s been identified”.

Rita Melville, said: “Glad they found out who the young man was and managed to let his family know.

“Condolences to them and his relatives and friends at this sad time.

“Hope they can get through this sad time and be able to remember the good times. RIP Michael.”

Stacey Sutherland wrote: “How sad but thankfully his family can now lay him to rest”, while Dianne Bowman said the news was “utterly heartbreaking”.