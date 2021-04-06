Police urge motorists to avoid busy Fife road after crash

Police have warned motorists to avoid a busy Fife road after a collision involving two vehicles on Tuesday night.

The accident happened at around 7.30pm on the A985 between Cairneyhill roundabout and the junction with Clinkum Bank.

The road was closed for a time but police attending the scene say that one lane is currently open in order to clear traffic.

However, they have urged motorists to find alternative routes at this time.

The A985 is a the main route from Rosyth to Kincardine Bridge.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 7.30pm to a two vehicle road crash on the A985 at the Cairneyhill Roundabout.

“No reports of any injuries and the road was blocked as a result of the collision for a period of time.”