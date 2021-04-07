New Covid-19 mobile test centre for those without symptoms opens in Fife

A new Covid-19 mobile testing site for those without symptoms has opened in Fife.

Based at Parkgate Community Centre car park, Rosyth, the site is available for all on a drop-in basis without the need for an appointment.

Not everyone with Covid-19 has symptoms but they could still be infectious and spreading the virus to others unknowingly.

By providing testing for the local population and those in surrounding areas, positive cases can be identified and the spread of the virus reduced.

The Rosyth site will also provide confidential support to assist anyone who tests positive and needs to self-isolate.

Opening hours

This latest centre will initially be open 9am to 3.30pm Monday to Friday and joins similar centres already in operation in Kirkcaldy, Leven, Methil, Ballingry and Newport on Tay.

Dona Milne, NHS Fife Director of Public Health, said: “Community testing sites are available across Fife, providing quick and easy access to testing.

“We know that around one in three people with Covid-19 don’t have symptoms but are still infectious and able to pass the virus on to loved ones, friends and the wider community.

“By getting tested you can find out if you have the virus and if you are positive take immediate action to stop the spread of the virus to others by self-isolating.”