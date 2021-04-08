Traffic chaos for motorists after tree blocks busy A92 in Glenrothes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the A92 at Glenrothes this evening after a fallen tree partially blocked the route.

The fallen tree, which fell from banking shortly after 5.30pm, is understood to have blocked the northbound lane of the busy route close to the Tullis Russell roundabout in the north of the town.

The road is currently blocked with local diversions currently in place directing motorists through Markinch.