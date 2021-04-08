Fife police launch probe as man hospitalised following crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been hospitalised after a road crash left Kirkland Avenue in Ballingry, Fife, sealed off.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash after they were called to the scene in the Fife town on Thursday.

A force spokesperson said a man was taken to the Victoria Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries.

Images from the scene showed the road taped off with a number of police vehicles in attendance.

Locals said they believed the incident to have been a hit-and-run, but this was not confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Courier: “Around 9.15 am this morning, Thursday, 8 April, 2021, police were called after a man was injured in road crash in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry, Lochgelly.

“He has been taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where he remains for treatment. Inquiries in to the incident are continuing.”

No update on the man’s condition was available on Thursday afternoon.