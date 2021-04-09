Heavy winds leaves parts of Dunfermline strewn with rubbish from landfill

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rubbish including large bags and plastic were spotted blowing across parts of Dunfermline due to heavy wind on Thursday.

Locals fumed at a lack of preventative measures after a picture of a litter strewn wooded area was shared on social media.

Fife Council told The Courier that as winds ease they would be working to clear the local area.

In a picture shared hundreds of times, a large amount of waste from the Lochhead Landfill site in Wellwood, Dunfermline can be seen in a wooded area.

It included large bags and plastics, and one driver said they were forced to pull over after it blew onto their windscreen.

‘We will work to clear any debris’

Fife Council’s Chief Operating Officer Robin Baird said that the strong and persistent winds had made working conditions difficult over the last couple of days.

He added: “However, with the winds easing we will be working in the surrounding areas to clear any debris.”

But some locals said the incident should never have happened, calling for preventative measures to stop rubbish blowing from the landfill.

‘What a disgrace’

Janet Gibson wrote: “Just driven past this landfill site. What an absolute disgrace! The fields, trees and grass verges are strewn with plastic, it’s ridiculous.

“I hope this has been reported to SEPA. The management of the site should be held to account and made to tidy it up, along with paying a fine for not having appropriate preventative measures in place to stop this from happening in the first place.”

Another local woman, Christina Ferguson, shared a picture showing litter from the site strewn in front of her home.

Dunfermline saw wind gusts of up to 47 mph on Thursday, with wind speeds above 20 mph for most of the day according to the Met Office.