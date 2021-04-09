Fife police launch crackdown after Cowdenbeath firebug attacks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have promised targeted patrols in Cowdenbeath this weekend after a series a fires in the Fife town.

The force took to social media to say patrols would take place in areas where anti-social behaviour has been reported previously.

It comes after a group of youths were charged following damage at a war memorial in Cowdenbeath last Friday, April 2.

The weekend also saw vandals damage Lochgelly United football ground, with advertising boards pulled down and a fire started.

A Lochgelly United spokesperson said the latest incident was “disheartening and frustrating” and admitted it felt like volunteers were “fighting a losing battle”.

Local Fife councillor Darren Watt also said there had been incidents of fire raising at Lochore Meadows.

Welcoming the increased patrols, Cllr Watt said: “After weeks of anti-social behaviour and vandalism, including wilful fire-raising at Lochore Meadows, damage at Lochgelly United’s ground and acts of destruction at Cowdenbeath’s World War One Memorial, I’m pleased local police officers have listened to residents’ concerns and will increase patrols at known trouble spots.

“Hopefully this will offer some assurance to local communities most affected by recent events, and will also act as a deterrent to those intent on causing misery and chaos throughout the area.”

He added: “I would hope parents help support the police and ensure they know exactly where their children are and what they are up to over the weekend.”

Police Scotland said: “In recent weekends Cowdenbeath Community Team have been dealing with Anti Social Behaviour.

“Officers will be out on patrol tonight, targeting areas where Anti Social Behaviour is a concern. If you see anything of concern report it [on] 101.”