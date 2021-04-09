World’s largest construction vessel to sail into the Firth of Forth this weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The world’s largest construction vessel will sail into the Firth of Forth this weekend as part of a major marine operation taking place.

Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit, the largest vessel of its type in the world measuring 382 metres long and 124 metres wide, will transfer a topside drilling to the 200 metre long barge, Iron Lady, on Saturday evening.

With a lifting capacity of 48,000 tonnes the Pioneering Spirit is specially designed for the single-lift installation and removal of large offshore platforms.

People on both sides of the Forth between Kirkcaldy and Largo Bay on the north and Aberlady and Gullane Bay will be able to observe the vast ship in action, weather conditions permitting.

Then on Sunday, the Iron Lady and its cargo will disengage from the Pioneering Spirit before being towed by Forth Ports’ tugs, the Craigleith, Inchcolm and Fidra, passing under the Forth Rail and Forth Road bridges as well as the Queensferry Crossing as it heads into the Port of Rosyth.

The Iron Lady will be moored at the port for around six weeks after which it will head to the Energy Park Fife in Methil where its cargo will be offloaded ready for decommissioning.