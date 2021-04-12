Firth of Forth humpback whale ‘Barney’ to star in TV series

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A whale nicknamed Barney often seen in the waters of the Firth of Forth will make his debut appearance on TV this week.

The huge humpback whale has been a regular visitor to the Firth of Forth in recent years and is popular among local wildlife watchers.

Lyndsay McNeill is one of hundreds of volunteers who help to track Barney and other humpback whales spotted in Scotland.

And she has shared that Barney will make his TV debut this week on the BBC Landward series.

Airing on Thursday at 8.30pm, the show will feature people from Fife reconnecting with nature during lockdown.

Recent sightings

Barney was seen recently off the coast at Kinghorn in Fife, and other sightings have taken place around Burntisland.

Fishermen have also reported sightings of the huge mammal, who is easily spotted thanks to a distinctive dorsal fin, locals are confident in identifying Barney whenever he appears in the Forth.

He was even spotted on the other side of Scotland recently, and locals enjoy tracking him down from pictures shared online.

Return visitor

Humpback whales can grow as large as 60ft and primarily feed in cold waters after they breed in warm sub-tropical waters, but repeated visits like Barney’s are thought to be unusual.

Lyndsay, who runs a Facebook group to help track the mammals, explained that the animals in the Forth are suited to the humpback whale’s normal diet.

“We have a lot of sand eels, sprat and herring in the Forth, which is what their diet is here,” she told the BBC previously.

Lyndsay was recently left delighted after Barney appeared to say hello to her, with a video she shared showing the whale blowing water from his blowhole as he briefly appears on the surface of the water before diving back under.

Sadly no one has yet managed to get close enough to determine whether the whale is male or female.

Landward airs on the BBC Scotland channel on Thursday April 15 at 8.30pm.