‘Someone is going to get killed’: Windscreen smashed as yobs throw rocks at cars in Rosyth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police are investigating reports of yobs throwing rocks and other missiles at cars as they left the M90 slip road at Rosyth.

The incident is believed to have taken place at around 7pm on Sunday night, with one woman having a lucky escape when the windscreen of her car was shattered by a large rock thrown from the banking overlooking the road.

Alisha Brooke, whose car was damaged, said: “ This is absolutely ridiculous, so sad to see what Rosyth is coming to these days.

“This is probably the fifth encounter I have had, with kids being rude to me, throwing stones at my car, coming off the school buses and jumping on my car when they are ‘pretending to fight’.

“I just don’t get it at all.

“I would never, and never knew anyone when I was younger, have acted this way in Rosyth, growing up.”

‘It’s madness…’

Several other drivers also reported damage to their vehicles after the missiles were launched.

One driver, who asked not to be named, said his Vauxhall Corsa was struck by a large boulder-type object thrown from the bank as he drove along the slip road heading southbound on to the M90 at the Admiralty Road roundabout.

“I’d already had to avoid 10-15 lumps of rock already littering the carriageway and then I heard this almighty bang as a large rock came towards the car, striking it an inch or so above the passenger window.

“I immediately pulled into the Inverkeithing Ferry Toll to check the damage and was met by another motorist whose Fiesta car had been badly dented on the roof just minutes earlier.

“It’s madness, someone is going to get killed if it’s allowed to carry on.

“I went back to see if I could see who was responsible but they had fled and ended up clearing the road of the large rocks that were the similar to the size you’d find in a garden rockery.

“I reported it to the police and they told me they had seven other similar reports of damage.”

‘My reaction is of absolute horror’

It is the latest instance of vandalism in Rosyth, after a storage shed was broken into, fence panels destroyed and play equipment damaged at Park Road Nursery in the town.

Rosyth Councillor Tony Orton said: “My immediate reaction to such reckless acts is that of absolute horror.

“We have had problems of anti-social behaviour and vandalism in Rosyth pretty much since lockdown began but this goes beyond any of that and poses a serious risk to someone’s life.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

“It’s very fortunate that no one was seriously injured or even killed by such senseless and dangerous actions.

“Because of the ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour, Fife Council has now set up a multi-agency team to try and deal with some of the problems in Rosyth but the incidents of Sunday are a whole lot more serious.

“I urge anyone who knows who was involved or witnessed anything relating to this to contact the police immediately.”

‘Extremely reckless’

Sergeant Kate Blackwell of Dalgety Bay Police Station said: “We received multiple reports of stones and other items thrown at vehicles travelling on the M90 near Rosyth around 7.30pm on Sunday April 20.

“Patrols were carried out in the area and inquiries are now ongoing.

“Behaviour such as this is extremely reckless and it is fortunate that nobody was injured. A number of vehicles were damaged but the consequences could easily have been more serious.

“I would urge anyone with information which could help our investigation to call 101, quoting incident 3244 of April 11.”