St Andrew Highland Games cancelled for the second year running

St Andrews Highland Games has been cancelled for the second year running.

Following a meeting of the organising committee, the decision was made to pull the plug on the event as a result of continuing uncertainties over Covid restrictions.

Cancellation of the St Andrews event is the latest in an ever growing list of games which will not now be taking place in 2021.

Confirming the news, secretary Ian Grieve said: ”We are sad to report, that following a committee meeting we have reluctantly agreed to cancel this year’s St Andrews Highland Games which were scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 25.

”With so many unknowns for us to plan ahead and with no idea of what restrictions there may be in July this made planning and preparation very difficult.

”We know this will be disappointing news for all our followers but we hope you will support us again in 2022 when we hope we will be able to all meet again and enjoy the Games.”

Although regarded as a relative newcomer to the annual Highland Games calendar, the St Andrews event, started in 1984, is now one of the most eagerly anticipated gatherings of its kind attracting thousands of spectators every year.

The event, which traditionally takes place on the last Sunday in July was to be held in Station Park opposite the famous Old Course Hotel.

A provisional date for 2022 has now been set for July 31.

St Andrews joins Markinch, Cupar, Ceres and Burntisland on the list of Fife games which have already cancelled their events for this summer.

Of the 61 games’ held under the auspices of the Scottish Highland Games Association 38 have now cancelled.

Others are expected to follow in the coming weeks.