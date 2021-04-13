‘Devastated’ British Gas workers hand in vans after refusing to work ‘for free’

A Fife engineer who has worked for British Gas for 20 years faces unemployment after refusing to accept new terms and conditions.
Craig Watson, who lives in Fife with his wife and children, has handed over his work van and uniform and expects to be sacked by Thursday.
Engineers and trade union GMB have been locked in a bitter dispute with British Gas operator Centrica over proposed changes to their terms and conditions.
