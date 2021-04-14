Man, 53, dies after falling from bridge in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A 53-year-old man has died after falling from a bridge in Fife.

Police had cordoned off Glenwood Road in Glenrothes on Tuesday night after being called to the scene, with the area remaining cordoned off into Wednesday.

A spokesman for the force said: “Around 11.10pm on Tuesday April 13 a 53-year-old man fell from a bridge on Glenwood Road, Glenrothes.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries in the area, however the death is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”