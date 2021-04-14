Firefighters rescue dog from Kirkcaldy house blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A dog trapped in a Fife blaze was rescued by firefighters.

The pet was saved from the Kirkcaldy house by firefighters and given oxygen at the scene.

The dog made a quick recovery after his lucky escape on Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the incident, with locals reporting the house was empty but for the dog.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was believed to have started in the kitchen of the house on Alison Street in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday morning.

The road was closed off to traffic as three appliances raced to tackle the fire.

They were called to the Fife street at around 9.30am on Wednesday April 14.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 9.34am on Wednesday, April 14 to reports of a fire affecting a flat on Alison Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire.

“Crews rescued a dog and administered oxygen to the animal.

“There were no other reported casualties.

“Firefighters left after making the area safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were made aware of a fire at a property in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy around 9.50am on Wednesday, 14 April, 2021.”

It is understood the road has now reopened.