‘We’re desperate not to close’: £30,000 bid to save Pittenweem Tennis Club in time for centenary year

Pittenweem Tennis Club has launched a £30,000 fundraising drive to replace its “rotting and unsafe” clubhouse ahead of its centenary.

The 99-year-old club has no running water or toilet, no proper changing rooms and a leaking roof.

In addition, the walls are damaged and there is mould growing on the inside.

Members want to demolish the “rubbish” building and convert a shipping container into state-of-the-art facilities in time for next year’s anniversary.

Committee member Victoria White said: “We’re desperate not to close.

“£30,000 would let us carry out 80% of the work.”

The aim is to create a building suitable for use, not just by the tennis club and its 100-plus members but by the entire community.

We want to ensure that the club can continue for another 100 years. Victoria White, Pittenweem Tennis Club.

“We intended to make 202o our year of fundraising but obviously with Covid that all had to be stopped,” said Victoria.

“With another year of wear and tear, the clubhouse is no longer safe to use and we face having to close our doors if we cannot complete the upgrade to facilities as a matter of urgency.

“We got £4,500 from North East Fife Participatory Budget and commitment from another local fund for the same money.

“We also have an online crowdfunder which has another two weeks to go.”

No drinking water

The club rents the land from the nearby bowling club and has use of its toilets but Victoria said the situation was not ideal, particularly with Covid.

“We don’t have drinking water or any changing spaces,” she said.

“Kids, when they’re getting older, are more conscious about getting changed.

“From a child protection and safeguarding point of view, we need a better changing area.”

The building is also unsuitable for anyone with a physical impairment, something which will also change with the new facilities.

“The clubhouse is 35-years-old and is rotting,” Victoria said.

“We’ve fixed it as best we can but it’s not safe.

“As a priority this year we have to take it down.”

Working for the community

Pittenweem Tennis Club plays in the North East Fife Social League and was also home to an Easter camp for dozens of local children.

“The kids love playing tennis and from an engagement point of view we’re doing very well,” said Victoria.

“We have lots of kids coming, adults come and we have whole families but we just don’t have the basics.”

She added: “Our space can be used to attract new members but also give vital access to those with physical impairments for the first time.

“We can promote and support other local groups with meeting space and working collaboratively to better our community for all.

“We want to ensure that the club can continue for another 100 years and being the only year-round sports club in the village we want to further access to physical exercise in a safe space irrespective of experience, ability or age.”