Queensferry Crossing reopens after reports of concern for a person

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The Queensferry Crossing has reopened after both lanes were forced to close earlier on Wednesday.

Police Scotland confirmed that both lanes southbound had been closed shortly after 5pm due to reports of concern for a person.

A force spokesperson confirmed police and emergency crews were in attendance and dealing with the incident.

Rush-hour commuters reported long tailbacks with traffic queuing to cross the bridge from Fife into the capital.

Traffic Scotland later confirmed both lanes had reopened, but delays would continue due to traffic buildup.

“Queensferry Crossing now open both ways, all lanes running.

“Traffic remains heavy both ways and will take a while to ease. Northbound delays 35 mins, southbound 25 mins,” they said on Twitter.