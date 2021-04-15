‘It’s a massive fraud’ — Kirkcaldy Covid denier’s rant at sheriff as he is jailed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Kirkcaldy Covid denier shouted at a sheriff after being jailed for police assault and other offences.

Steve Higginson, 56, had refused to co-operate with any community-based disposal and even questioned the legitimacy of the court.

He repeatedly asked the sheriff what jurisdiction he had over him when he appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He also refused to wear a face-mask in court saying, “There’s no Covid, it’s a massive fraud”.

He also objected to being called “Mr Higginson” saying his name was simply “Steve”.

String of offences

After a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Higginson, of Thornhill Drive, was previously found guilty of a string of offences from incidents this year and in 2016.

On January 15 in Kinghorn Road, Burntisland, he drove without insurance in a car which had no valid MOT.

He then failed to provide his name, address and other details required by police officers.

At Kirkcaldy police station the same day, he assaulted an officer by repeatedly throwing clothing at him.

On March 14 2016 at the Justice of the Peace court, Kirkcaldy, he resisted two police officers by struggling violently with them and lashing out with his arms.

On the same day at Kirkcaldy police station, he shouted, swore, repeatedly struck a door and attempted to strike a door with a bowl of liquid.

Sheriff Alastair Brown jailed Higginson for three months.

He shouted at the sheriff as he was led away to the cells, saying “This is a kangaroo court and you ken it.

“It’s disgusting. I know who you are.”