Volunteers ‘deeply upset’ after callous thieves steal plants from Fife support centre

Volunteers at a Kirkcaldy support centre have been left “upset and angry” after callous thieves stole every plant from their community garden.

The crooks struck between April 11 and 12, stealing every one of the recently planted shrubs, bushes and flowers from containers and garden furniture at Linton Lane Community Centre in the town.

The loss comes just days after volunteers restocked planters in the community garden, and weeks since the centre had its smoking shelter damaged by vandals.

‘They have just stolen the plants’

Mandy Hunter, centre manager, said the theft has left many locals feeling deeply upset.

“We’ve been open from day one of the pandemic supporting the local community on many levels so to discover that the garden has been targeted makes me upset and angry,” said Mandy.

“There is no sign of the flowers anywhere so we think someone has purposely stolen the plants rather than an act of vandalism.

“It’s especially sad as we are in the process of getting new garden equipment and making the area nice for the summer for people to enjoy.

“We didn’t inform the police as we feel they have enough to do but we hope neighbourhood watch and the reaction of the community will deter further incidents.”

‘It’s hugely disappointing’

Kirkcaldy Councillor, Judy Hamilton, said she was “appalled” by the theft.

She added: “It’s hugely disappointing especially as the centre does so much to support the local community.

“The theft is an insult on the whole community and every penny it will cost to replace the stolen plans means less funds for essential support that is provided by the centre and its staff.”

‘Amazing support’

Local residents and businesses have rallied round the centre in recent days with deliveries of replacements flowers, while staff from the nearby Sainsbury’s also donated a tray of plants to replenish the garden.

Mandy said the support shown by the community had been incredible.

She added: “We’ve had a mum who came along with a tray of flowers after hearing the news and others have also shown similar acts of kindness which has helped restore our faith a little.

“Sainsbury’s staff got in touch too to offer replacement plants after hearing the news which is wonderful and so kind.

“The vast majority of folk feel rightly aggrieved by such acts and it’s comforting to know that most people do care and do respect facilities such as ours.”