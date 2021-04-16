Tayport man fears slab attack on his car could be racially motivated

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man in Tayport has questioned whether a slab attack on his car could have been racially motivated.

Desmond Ho left home this morning to find the heavy brick had been put through the back windscreen of his Audi.

But after initially thinking it was likely to be mindless vandalism, the car salesman has questioned whether it could be related to his Chinese heritage.

Desmond admitted some of his family had experienced racist comments at school in recent months.

He said: “I didn’t think it could be a racial thing until Rachael mentioned it, but I know it has been happening more after Covid and some of my family members have been on the receiving end of it.

“I’ve lived in Tayport all of my life, you hear about the odd thing but I get on with everyone.

“I hope it is just a random attack, and there isn’t any sort of racial element to it.”

Desmond believes it may have been more than one person involved in the attack.

“To get access you need to go up a private drive, it’s quite cut off and unless you know the car is there you wouldn’t see it,” Desmond added.

“The slab is actually from my neighbour’s garden, it looks like they lifted it from there.

“It is very heavy, it could have been that there were two or three people.

“We’ve been to speak to the neighbours this morning, just to see if they heard anything last night, but no one did.”

Desmond and his fiancé Rachael, who discovered the damage to the car on Friday morning, are asking anyone who might have information to contact the police.

Rachael added: “How anybody could do this to someone blows our mind, you work hard to have nice things in life and this happens.

“Hopefully, we can catch whoever did it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.15am on Friday, 16 April, officers received a report of a car damaged in Ogilvy Street, Tayport.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”