Police hunt man who tried to entice girl, 10, into van in Fife street

Police are hunting for a man who allegedly tried to entice a 10-year-old girl into his van outside a convenience store in Fife on Thursday evening.

The alleged incident took place outside the Spar store in High Street, Freuchie at around 6.30pm on April 15.

It’s thought the man, who is understood not to have made physical contact with the girl, approached the youngster as they were both leaving the shop and asked her to get into his vehicle.

The girl refused the man’s request and the individual was then seen to drive away in a black van.

Police in Fife have now launched an investigation into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman, said: “Police inquiries are ongoing following a report of a 10-year-old girl approached by a man outside Spar on High Street, Freuchie around 6.30pm on Thursday, April 15.

“The man had been in the shop before the incident and he drove off in a black van.

“The young girl was with her friends at the time and officers are currently carrying out enquiries to establish more information and trace the man involved.

“Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 quoting reference number 3550 of April 15.”