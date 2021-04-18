Police appeal for information after man stabbed during serious assault in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Kirkcaldy.

At around 10pm on Saturday April 10 two men were involved in an altercation in Chapel Road, which resulted in a 19-year-old man being taken to Victoria Hospital, where he was treated for stab wounds and later discharged.

From inquiries carried out so far, it is understood a large group of youths may have been present at the time of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Jim McGuinness from Glenrothes CID said: “This was a serious incident involving a weapon and it is vital that we trace the person responsible for inflicting these injuries on the victim.

“We believe there was a significant number of witnesses to this incident and we are urging them to do the right thing, and come forward to assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Glenrothes CID through 101, quoting incident number 4423 of Saturday April 10 2021.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”