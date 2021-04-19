Jail for Fife woman who extorted cash from innocent man in sex offender smear campaign

A woman who threatened to brand an innocent man a sex offender to extort thousands of pounds and a TV set has been jailed for more than two and a half years.

Sharon McDonald targeted the man on numerous occasions over a ten-month period.

Previously at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, McDonald admitted extorting £2,700 and the electrical equipment out of her target.

On Monday, Sheriff William Gilchrist sentenced McDonald to 31 months in prison.

McDonald, who had already been remanded in custody since before Christmas, had her sentence backdated to November 16 2020.

Between September 2019 and June 2020, McDonald menaced her victim multiple times by repeatedly attempting to enter his house in Leven, while threatening him with violence.

The 38-year-old also threatened to spread lies and falsely tell people he was a sex offender.

Her victim ended up making trips to ATMs to withdraw money for her, as well as handing over a television set from his house.

Second victim

McDonald, who is currently on remand at Greenock Prison also extorted £12,500 out of a second man.

The second victim, who was also targeted at an address in Leven, was bullied him out of the cash by McDonald between June 2018 and July 2020.

She also attended at his house and banged on his window, demanding to be let inside and threatening both him with violence, as well stating that she would harm herself.

As a result, the second victim contacted his bank and told them McDonald would be collecting money from them.

She also admitted, while on a video link with Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, she had breached her bail conditions by repeatedly contacting and approaching one of the men at various locations in Leven.