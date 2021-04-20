Man, 24, arrested after cocaine worth £15,000 discovered at house in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police in Fife have arrested one man after £15,000 worth of drugs were found at a house in Methil.

Officers swooped on the property in Hight Street in the town on Sunday morning in a planned operation.

Cocaine estimated to be worth in the region of £15,000 was discovered at the address and officers arrested a 24-year-old male.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Officers executed a drug search warrant at a premises on High Street, Methil at around 11.15am on Sunday, April 18.

“A quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of £15,000 was recovered.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday, May 14.”