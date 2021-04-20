Fife police arrest man after late night disturbance in Dunfermline

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been arrested in Dunfermline after locals reported a late night disturbance on Monday.

Police had been called to an address on Nith Street in Dunfermline, Fife, on Monday after reports of a disturbance.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers found a man who had locked himself in a flat and was behaving in a threatening manner.

The 34-year-old man was later charged and arrested in connection with the incident.

A force spokeswoman said: “Around 11.25 pm on Monday, April 19, 2021, police were called to a disturbance in Nith Street, Dunfermline.

“On arrival officers found that a man had locked himself within a flat in Nith Street and was behaving in a threatening manner.

“Around 12.10 am on Tuesday, April 20, the 34-year-old man was arrested and taken into police custody. He has now been charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 20 April, 2021.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”