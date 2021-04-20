Fire crews despatched to tackle blaze on waste ground in Buckhaven

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Fifefighters were called to tackle a blaze that broke out waste ground in Buckhaven this morning.

Local crews were alerted by a member of the public shortly after 11am on Tuesday, April 20 following reports of a fire on disused area of land adjacent to Kinnear Street and Station Place.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert at 11.10am on Tuesday, April 20 of a fire on waste ground in Kinnear Street in Buckhaven.

“One fire appliance from nearby Methil fire station was despatched to tackle the blaze.

“The crew quickly brought the fire under control and made the area safe before leaving the scene a short time later.”