Major development would bring 140 new homes to Fife town

Fife Council has been asked to consider plans for a major development in Kinghorn, Fife, involving 140 new homes.

Gladman Development has asked for permission to build the new homes at Mid Mire in Kinghorn, which they say could bring 294 new residents to the town.

At least 15% of the new homes would be affordable, according to the in-principle planning application.