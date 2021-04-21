Youngsters warned to stay away from dangerous Lochgelly building amid safety fears

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Youngsters have been warned to stay away from a dangerous Fife building amid fears for their safety.

Teenagers have been seen entering the dilapidated former Fabtek Engineering site in Lochgelly, despite concerns over its condition.

There are holes in the roof as well as fears over the possibility of asbestos inside.

The Hall Street building has lain empty for well over a decade after a plans for a supermarket fell through.

While Fife Council has now moved to secure the site, there are still concerns about the long-term position.

Cowdenbeath Labour Scottish election candidate Alex Rowley has been contacted by worried local people, who fear youths will be injured.

Many have called for action to have the area cleaned up.

Mr Rowley said he was grateful to the council for acting so quickly to secure the town centre site.

Young people seen inside

But he added: “Young people who are entering the building are putting themselves at risk.

“Local people have contacted my office concerned about the state of the building and the danger it poses, particularly to young people.

“They have been seen within the grounds and inside the building in recent weeks.

“People are rightly concerned given the holes in the roof, the possibility of asbestos and the general condition of the building.”

Mr Rowley contacted the council to discuss the situation,

“Fife Council building services have now been to inspect the buildings and the site and are taking immediate steps to firstly secure the building and to bring different public services together to warn about the dangers of entering the site.”

He added: “We do need a longer term solution and I am hopeful that will be found soon.

“In the meantime, I would urge young people not to put themselves at risk and stay out of the site.”

Continued security

Fife Council said continued security at the site is the owner’s responsibility.

Despite this, the local authority has taken steps to make sure the building is secure.

Lead professional surveyor Gillian McLauchlan confirmed the building standards and public safety team had been to the site several times over the past few weeks.

She added: “We have been in touch with the owner of the property and have met their local representative today.

“They are now taking steps to re-secure the building once again.”