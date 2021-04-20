Lockdown restrictions: Shop owner and driving instructor describe ‘relief’ as rules ease

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shop owners, driving instructors and leisure bosses have described their “relief” as they prepare to get back to work after the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed gyms and fitness centres and non-essential shops could reopen, while driving instructors were also given the green light to return to work.

The changes, which also include the reopening of outdoor hospitality, are the most significant since the second coronavirus lockdown was put in place in January.

‘I can’t describe the feeling’

For Megan Haldane, who owns a number of confectionary stalls at shopping centres across Scotland, said it’s the first piece of good news in nearly a year.

She said: “I can’t begin to describe the relief to finally know that we can get back to business and start getting some revenue back through the tills.

“The last year has been nothing short of hell financially and anything we did have saved has now gone.

“There were times when I wondered if we’d ever get back to a position where we could open up again and must admit there was more than one occasion when I contemplated folding the business and looking for other work.

“With the opening of non-essential shops it will hopefully bring people back to the shopping centres and high streets and see the local economy ticking over once more.”

‘I wasn’t sure how long I could last’

For Andy Haywood, driving instructor for Red Driving School in Fife, the news comes just in time.

“I wasn’t sure how much longer I could have held with the lockdown restrictions meaning I had to put a stop to driving lessons,” said Andy.

“I’ve heard of a good few instructors who have called it a day because of the ongoing uncertainty.

“Obviously there will be a need to continue to operate safely with face masks etcetera but I can finally get back on the road from next week and that’s a huge relief to me and my family.

“We can finally put an end to nine months of limbo.”

‘We’re sure customers will be confident with protocols’

Meanwhile, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has also welcomed the news that swimming pools, gyms and fitness centres will be able to reopen from April 26.

Emma Walker, chief executive of the trust said: “Our staff and facilities are ready and we are very much looking forward to welcoming customers back to their local leisure centres.

“We’re sure that customers will be confident in the protocols we have in place which are in line with government, NHS Scotland and industry guidelines.

“Thanks to the hard work of staff, and previous experience of delivering Covid-secure facilities and programmes, I’m sure customers will experience the highest health and safety standards while enjoying the health and wellbeing benefits of physical activity.”