Fife man attacked after disturbance in Inverkeithing

A man was left with minor injuries after a man was attacked on Inverkeithing High Street in Fife on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Scotland said officers were called to the scene in Fife shortly after 4pm on Tuesday following reports of a disturbance.

The force said inquiries were ongoing after a 44-year-old man was attacked, but they added that he did not require hospital treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the Main Street area of Inverkeithing around 4.10pm on Tuesday, April 20 following a report of an ongoing disturbance and the assault of a 44-year-old man.

“The man did not require to be taken to hospital.”

They added: “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

No appeal was made by officers for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with information.