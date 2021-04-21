Kebab shop-wrecking Fife thug knocked victim unconscious in vicious Christmas Day attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Fife thug barged into a family home on Christmas Day and attacked the owner, smashing her head off a post and knocking her unconscious.

Anne Marie Fowler, 33, claimed a child had laughed at her in the street.

She went into the family home and launched a violent assault on a woman there.

She smashed her victim’s head off a fence post, knocking her unconscious.