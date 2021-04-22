Dunfermline masterplan concerns prompt calls for communities to have more say

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Fife community fighting to save its local woodland has called for more say over significant planning applications.

Members, including the Calais Woods Conservation Group, fear an ambitious masterplan for Dunfermline could affect the ancient wood, which is home to a diverse range of wildlife including birds of prey and roe deer.

The group is in favour of proposals for a £180 million super-campus on the Duloch site.

It will include a new Fife College campus and a replacement for Woodmill and St Columbus high schools.

However, members have rallied against other aspects of the Dunfermline masterplan – including a road which will skirt the edge of the woods and a 16-pump petrol station.

Around 450 houses, a 90-bed care home and a pub and restaurant are also on the cards.

Developer Shepherd Offshore is “actively pursuing” companies interested in the plan.

The masterplan contains 53 items.” Robin Irwin.

But while the community is lodging objections to individual applications as they arise, they say the planning process is complicated and weighted against them.

And they are concerned a “piecemeal” approach to the development will result in a loss of oversight of the bigger picture.

Campaigner Robin Irwin said: “The masterplan contains 53 items and we have a fixed window of time in which to view it.

“It’s nearly 1,000 pages long and reading it would take at least 38 hours.

“How do you expect the average person to start to understand this information?”

New road

More than 270 people objected to proposals for the new main road through the south of the site.

Aside from the effect on the wood, they say it goes against development policies designed to encourage walking and cycling.

Many were alarmed when the developer began cutting down trees 150m from the planned route before planning permission was considered.

While the road application has since been withdrawn, they anticipate it will be resubmitted which means they will have to object again.

“They’ve destroyed the trees, destroyed the land and destroyed our trust,” said Robin.

“People have already commented on that plan.

“It doesn’t help that they’ll have to do it all over again.

“That’s just one example.”

‘We have to be vigilant’

Fife Council has insisted there will be plenty of opportunities for the community to be involved in the Dunfermline masterplan.

But members remain unconvinced.

Jayne Baxter, a former Labour councillor and MSP, said it was crucial people were on the ball.

Let the community have their say.” Jayne Baxter.

“Experience has taught us the community needs to be aware of things before they happen,” she said.

“We’ve learned we have to be vigilant otherwise it’s too late.”

She added: “It’s really important it doesn’t become an internal talking shop between councillors.

“Let the community have their say.

“Things should be done with the community and not to them.”

As a councillor, Jayne sat on the planning committee but even she finds the system complicated.

“It’s quite difficult to navigate and it takes a tremendous effort for the community to have their voice heard,” she said.

“We need to make sure this site is handled properly and it’s a positive result when it is finally developed.

“We didn’t set out to have this broad agenda but it’s become apparent somebody has to do it.”

Future harm

Martin Willcocks, chairman of the Calais Woods Conservation Group, has been challenging development on the site for two years.

“We want to preserve the area and protect it from future harm and overdevelopment,” he said.

“We challenge developments that will affect the wildlife and recreation.

“During this, we’ve found a lot of the applications that come in contradict each other and there’s no joined-up thinking.

“It needs someone to take control and manage it all.

“We’re taking it upon ourselves because it’s a valuable area that needs to be maintained.”

Reassurance

Fife Council’s planning service manager Alastair Hamilton gave a assurance that the planning process gives plenty of opportunities for community involvement.

“The views of the local community are being considered as part of the process,” he said.

“The Duloch masterplan is complex and ambitious and all related planning proposals will be rigorously scrutinised before final decisions are made.”

Mr Hamilton confirmed he would investigate the issue of the trees being cut down.

However he added that the trees in question were not protected and the planning service therefore has no control over their removal.

The Scottish Government says anyone can comment on a planning application by writing to their local council or on the council website.

The local authority must take the comments into consideration before making a decision.

Shepherd Offshore did not respond to a request for comment.