Emergency services called to scout hall fire in Kirkcaldy

Emergency services were called to a scout hall in Kirkcaldy after a set of bushes caught fire, with some damage being done to the building.
Firefighters were called to Windmill Road at 6.24pm after a small fire in some bushes spread to a building nearby and caused minimal damage.
Two appliances and hose reel jets were used at the scene.
Nobody was injured and the blaze was quickly extinguished.
A leader at the scout hall said on Facebook: “Thankfully the damage inside is minimal and mostly confined to the roof. Just thankful that I was driving past at the time.”
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call at 6.24pm.
“It was a fire and two appliances were used along with two hose reel jets.
“The stop time was 6.51pm.”
