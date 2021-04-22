Fife police say report of man enticing girl, 10, into van ‘didn’t happen’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police in Fife have said that reports of a man enticing a 10-year-old into his van in Freuchie did not happen.

Locals were left concerned after social media reports of a man approaching the young girl in the Fife town.

It was alleged that the girl refused the man’s request and the individual was then seen to drive away in a black van.

The incident was said to have happened near the Spar store in High Street, Freuchie at around 6.30pm on April 15.

This incident did not take place.

But police in Fife have now said that following a probe they have established the incident did not take place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following a report of a 10 year-old girl approached by a man on High Street, Freuchie, on Thursday April 15, officers carried out a number of inquiries into this report.

“It has now been established that this incident did not take place.”