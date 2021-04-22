Lochore Meadows: Firefighters tackle two separate blazes at Fife park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Firefighters tackled two separate blazes at Lochore Meadows in Fife on Thursday night.

A picture shared by Fife Jammer Locations showed a large section of the woods alight with orange flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed one appliance was in attendance after reports shortly after 7pm on Thursday evening.

“We got the call at 7.13pm at Lochore Meadows Country Park.

“There is a large area alight. Crews booked on site at 7.31 pm.

“There is one appliance in attendance.”

It is understood another blaze was started shortly after firefighters had dealt with the first.

And the spokesman for the fire service added: “There were a couple of separate fires at Lochore, both are being dealt with.

“One has been extinguished and we are currently using a hose reel jet to extinguish the other.”

Over 1,200 acres, Lochore Meadows is located near Lochgelly and is popular with families.

Police Scotland recently stepped up patrols in the area after a spate of firebug attacks at the park and in surrounding areas.