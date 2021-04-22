Friday, April 23rd 2021 Show Links
Police called to Kirkcaldy High Street after reports of a property being used for cannabis cultivation

By Matteo Bell
April 22 2021, 8.17pm Updated: April 22 2021, 8.25pm
Police were called to Kirkcaldy High Street.

Police were called to Kirkcaldy High Street after reports were received of a property being used for cannabis cultivation.

Officers were called to the Fife street at around 2:25pm on Wednesday, however it is understood that a police presence was maintained on the street into Thursday.

It is currently unclear how much of the illicit substance was alleged to have been grown, and so far no arrests have been made.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media
Kirkcaldy High Street.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 2.25pm on Wednesday, 21 April, 2021, officers received a report of a cannabis cultivation within a premises on High Street in Kirkcaldy.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”