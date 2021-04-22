Friday, April 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Watch as firefighters battle blaze near bingo hall in Fife

By Matteo Bell
April 22 2021, 8.58pm Updated: April 23 2021, 9.23am

Firefighters battled a blaze at a bingo hall on Thursday night after a storage container went up in flames.

The incident happened near Buzz Bingo on Flemington Road in Glenrothes at around 8pm.

Fire near Buzz Bingo.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: ” “We got a call about a skip on fire in the vicinity at 6.46pm.

“One hose reel jet and one ground monitor were used, a stop call has been received but we are still on scene extinguishing the last parts.”

Lochore Meadows: Firefighters race to huge blaze at Fife park