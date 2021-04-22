Watch as firefighters battle blaze near bingo hall in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Firefighters battled a blaze at a bingo hall on Thursday night after a storage container went up in flames.

The incident happened near Buzz Bingo on Flemington Road in Glenrothes at around 8pm.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: ” “We got a call about a skip on fire in the vicinity at 6.46pm.

“One hose reel jet and one ground monitor were used, a stop call has been received but we are still on scene extinguishing the last parts.”