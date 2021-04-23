Anger after Fife ‘vigilante’ group protest outside innocent woman’s house

A Fife ‘vigilante’ group has been forced to apologise after it launched an ‘anti-predator’ protest outside the home of an innocent woman.
Fife Parents Against Predators, set up in 2020, regularly shares ‘alerts’ about convicted paedophiles and others accused of crimes against children and young people.
The group has also organised protests at the homes of people who have been convicted.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe