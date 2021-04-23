Police called to two vehicle crash in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Emergency services were called to the A909 near Aberdour following a collision between two vehicles.

Police were called to the stretch of road at 1.40pm on Friday after a van and a lorry crashed into each other at the junction of the A909 and the B9157.

Officers are still on the scene and so far no road closures or injuries have been reported.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 1.40pm on Friday, 23 April, to a report of a two vehicle crash, a car and van, on the A909 near the junction with the B9157, north of Aberdour.

“Officers are currently at the scene.”