Fife councillors team up with street cleaners for ‘deep clean’ of high street

Leven high street is set to undergo a ‘deep clean’ as lockdown eases in Fife from Monday.

Local Fife councillors teamed up with street cleaners to organise the deep clean which will see parts of the street power washed and re-painted.

Councillor David Graham welcomed the project in the Fife town, which he organised alongside Councillor Colin Davidson.

Team Manager Archie Melville confirmed the council is working to make sure Leven High Street is looking its best with a programme of cleaning and improvements planned over the next few weeks.

He added: “We will be working with colleagues to power wash street furniture, re-paint bollards and remove weed to spruce up the area.”

‘Exciting times’

Labour Councillor David Graham told The Courier: “We are in exciting times in Levenmouth with the re-introduction of a rail connection to our community and as part of that we need to ensure that the area is welcoming for everyone.

“The work which we have been discussing is part of hopefully a much bigger plan which will see better use of the promenade and put Leven back on the map as an area of tourism.

“Due to the reduction of the big stores being in High Streets across the country due to changes in how people do their shopping nowadays we need to have a different look at what is done in High Streets.

“We can also look at how we can best support businesses to benefit those who are located in the high street and in the town more widely.”

Campaigners recently won support to re-open the Levenmouth railway line.

The five-mile link is due to open by 2024, the Scottish Government said, after it was confirmed as a transport priority.