‘You couldn’t make it up’: Motorcyclist arrested during meeting to discuss anti-social bikers in Levenmouth

A motocyclist was arrested after he unwittingly disrupted a meeting to discuss anti-social bikers in Levenmouth.

Police interrupted talks on how to solve issues at the River Leven to apprehend the rider and charged him with a host of road traffic offences.

Officers also confiscated his bike.

Councillors present at the site near Steelworks Brae in Methil were astonished when the biker sped into view just as talks began.

Leven Labour councillor Colin Davidson said: “You couldn’t make it up.”

Residents living near the dam, at the Leven end of the river, have complained about anti-social bikers for many years.

The issue has continued there despite the success of an initiative known as Improving Levenmouth Together, which involves the police, various council departments and voluntary organisations working to eradicate bad behaviour.

Since its launch three years ago, complaints about anti-social behaviour and the use of motorbikes in Levenmouth have fallen by a whopping 75%.

‘It was perfect’

Inspector Paul Gillespie said the timing of Wednesday’s arrest could not have been better.

“It was perfect,” he said.

“It was a great capture by our two officers who are dedicated to the anti-social behaviour and motorbike initiative.”

Mr Gillespie said the meeting was arranged in response to complaints from the community.

“We were looking at hotspot areas for bikes and at the infrastructure to see if there are any options to prevent people using the paths at the entrance to the dam,” he said.

“Bikers have been using the footpaths and it’s causing a danger to people there.”

The inspector added: “The huge reduction in calls is testament to the work that’s going on, not just by the police but the wider partnership.”

Praise for the police

Councillors involved in the discussion praised the officers’ response.

Mr Davidson said no-one had expected an arrest when the meeting was arranged.

This was a visible example of the success of this initiative.” Councillor Colin Davidson.

“I was on the visit and we’d just started talking about it when, lo and behold, this young laddie turned up.

“If you had seen his face. It was priceless.”

He added: “This was a visible example of the success of this initiative.”

Posted by Councillor Ken Caldwell on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Levenmouth area committee convener, SNP councillor Ken Caldwell added: “The meeting didn’t last very long as a motorbiker came on the scene and was apprehended.

“Well done to the police.

“We already have measures in place to try to stop the bikers getting in but we were looking at what more we can do.”

‘It’s also about diversion’

Mr Caldwell said the initiative does not just focus on punishing anti-social bikers and other bad behaviour, however.

“It’s not just about nabbing them, it’s also about diversion,” he said.

“Friday night football has started up at Levenmouth Academy and there will be other things starting.

“We want to give youngsters something positive to do.”