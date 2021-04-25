Six-hour rescue operation to save stranded minke whale from Fife beach fails

The desperate rescue attempt of a minke whale stranded on a Fife beach has come to a tragic end with the mammal having to be humanely killed.
A six hour multi-agency operation involving British Divers Marine Life Rescue, BDMLR, the coastguard, Police Scotland and Scottish SPCA, was brought to a sad conclusion shortly after 3pm on Saturday when a trained marksman ended the whale’s misery.
