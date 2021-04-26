Monday, April 26th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Video: Keen shoppers queue up outside Fife Primark store as lockdown measures ease

By Steven Rae
April 26 2021, 9.22am
© Kenny Smith PhotographyPost Thumbnail

Footage of eager shoppers queuing in Fife, waiting for the reopening of a Primark store, has appeared online.

Customers were seen outside the Dunfermline High Street shop ahead of it welcoming people back this morning.

Much of non-essential retail is opening across Scotland today after the coronavirus lockdown, with most stores closed for around four months.

Scotland has moved from Level 4 to Level 3 from today, allowing non-essential shops, gyms, swimming pools, libraries and museums to also reopen. However, hospitality will close from 8pm indoors, and alcohol will only be allowed to be served outdoors.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been urging people to “check in” using the Protect Scotland app when they visit pubs and restaurants. The hope is that this will help NHS contact tracers identify close contacts should any coronavirus outbreaks occur.

The easing of restrictions comes on the back of the vaccination program, with the lowest weekly coronavirus deaths since October recorded north of the border last week.

Beer gardens: Pubs in Tayside and Fife announce reopening plans ahead of April 26