Video: Keen shoppers queue up outside Fife Primark store as lockdown measures ease

Footage of eager shoppers queuing in Fife, waiting for the reopening of a Primark store, has appeared online.

Customers were seen outside the Dunfermline High Street shop ahead of it welcoming people back this morning.

Much of non-essential retail is opening across Scotland today after the coronavirus lockdown, with most stores closed for around four months.

🎥 WATCH: Customers have been queuing outside Primark in #Dunfermline ahead of its re-opening this morning. Much of non-essential retail is opening again in #Scotland today after the winter lockdown. Many shops have been shut for around four months. pic.twitter.com/P7MPHlO2pr — Kingdom FM (@kingdomfm) April 26, 2021

Scotland has moved from Level 4 to Level 3 from today, allowing non-essential shops, gyms, swimming pools, libraries and museums to also reopen. However, hospitality will close from 8pm indoors, and alcohol will only be allowed to be served outdoors.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been urging people to “check in” using the Protect Scotland app when they visit pubs and restaurants. The hope is that this will help NHS contact tracers identify close contacts should any coronavirus outbreaks occur.

The easing of restrictions comes on the back of the vaccination program, with the lowest weekly coronavirus deaths since October recorded north of the border last week.