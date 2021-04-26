Lochore Meadows: Fife police enquiries ongoing after spate of firebug attacks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police inquiries are ongoing after a spate of firebug attacks at Lochore Meadows in Fife.

Several fires were reported last week and over the weekend, with sources saying significant Scottish Fire and Rescue resources were being tied up by the blazes.

It was said the fire service was receiving up to four or five calls a night to deliberate fires in the area, potentially diverting crews from other emergencies.

Police Scotland said on Monday that enquiries were ongoing into the fires on April 22 and April 24.

We reported how fire crews were called to the country park to extinguish a gorse blaze over the weekend.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We attended a call at 2:10pm to the Lochore Meadows Country Park.

“We had one fire engine in attendance.”

And on Thursday, April 22, multiple fires had to be extinguished in the park.

Pictures showed firefighters on the scene as they tackled the fires, with fierce flames seen coming from a wooded area.

It is understood the second fire on April 22 was started a short time after firefighters had dealt with the first.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers were following “positive lines on enquiry” in relation to all the fires.

Over 1,200 acres, Lochore Meadows is located near Lochgelly and is popular with families.

Police Scotland recently stepped up patrols in the area after a spate of firebug attacks at the park and in surrounding areas.

Fife councillor Darren Watt told The Courier last week that he would “hate” to think the fires were another case of “wanton vandalism”.

Speaking about the impact of deliberate fires across Scotland, Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Alasdair Perry said: “Deliberate fires have the potential to cause injury and even death or cause devastating damage to our environment and properties.

“One deliberate fire is one too many – they are a needless drain on emergency service resources at a difficult time.

“Our firefighters and community action teams have been and will continue to work extremely hard to engage with the public and promote safety messages.”

Locals reacted angrily to news of further fires over the weekend, pointing to the danger it could pose to wildlife.

One said online: “That’s 3 in 2 days first one then one around the corner and now this one.”

Another added: “Shame on the wildlife.”