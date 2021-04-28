Anstruther TSB: Bank to open pop-up branch after campaign to save local services

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The TSB has bowed to public pressure and agreed to open a pop-up banking service in Anstruther.

Locals launched a campaign last year after the bank announced it was closing its Anstruther branch – the last remaining bank in the East Neuk.

More than 400 people signed a petition calling for a rethink.

And there was delight on Tuesday when the TSB finally agreed to launch a mobile advisor service based in Anstruther town hall.

The move follows a series of meetings with Liberal Democrat politicians, who have been campaigning for local banking hubs in a bid to maintain vital services in communities that have lost their branches.

Anstruther was one of seven branches in Fife due to close last month.

This loss was a terrible blow to elderly residents in particular.” Wendy Chamberlain MP.

The new service will be up and running this week.

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain welcomed the announcement.

She said the loss of the East Neuk service was a blow to elderly people in particular.

“I am delighted that those who rely on in-person services will still be able to access these in Anstruther on a regular basis,” she said.

“The Anstruther TSB branch was the last remaining bank in the East Neuk, following the closure of the RBS in 2017.

“This loss was a terrible blow to elderly residents in particular, who still largely depend on in-person services.

“I’m pleased that the TSB has recognised this and worked constructively with us to secure this service for the town.”

Services at the heart of communities

Willie Rennie, Liberal Democrat candidate in the forthcoming Scottish Parliament elections, also welcomed the news.

We know accessing banking services and cash remains important to many customers.” Carol Anderson, TSB.

“These services are at the heart of most communities and maintaining their presence is a way of supporting those who still rely on them,” he said.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we need a needle-sharp focus on recovery.

“Only by putting local communities first can we ensure our local communities thrive.”

The TSB’s director of branch banking Carol Anderson acknowledged in-person banking was still important to many.

“Although we’ve seen a significant rise in customers using digital banking, we know accessing banking services and cash remains important to many customers and we’re always looking for innovative and inclusive ways to help them,” she said,

“The pop-up service will support our customers in parts of the country where it takes longer to get to a branch.”

Trials of new banking hubs

The news about the Anstruther TSB comes as new ways to boost access to cash were launched across the UK.

A collaboration between the Post Office and high street banks is among a number of initiatives being trialled.

The Community Access to Cash pilots follow concerns about bank closures.

The new hubs will offer basic banking and cash withdrawals and deposits through a counter operated by the Post Office.

They will also allow face-to-face banking services, provided by the banks which have the most customers in each area.

The trials will take place in a number of areas, including two in Scotland – Falkirk and South Lanarkshire.