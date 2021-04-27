Crime in Fife: Police reveal over 230 calls in local town last week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Local police in Fife have revealed over 230 calls were received last week in the Cowdenbeath area.

Detailing the incidents involved, Cowdenbeath Police said they attended crimes including drug possession and hate crime.

Of the 239 calls received, police said 34 required an immediate response.

They resulted in 50 charges against people in the area overall, according to a post the force shared on social media.

A number of road traffic offences were also investigated, including careless driving and driving without a licence.

Other offences recorded in the Fife town included assault, public indecency, theft and vandalism.

But of the 239 calls for help, the force said: “Not all calls related to crime and included calls such as Missing Persons and Concern for Persons.”

Vandalism appeal

Officers also shared an appeal for information after a local nursery was vandalised.

They said they were investigating after “vandalism to a building on Raith Avenue, Cowdenbeath and the Nursery within the Leisure Centre, Cowdenbeath”.

“On both someone has spray painted the tag ‘YT2’,” they added.

Anyone with information was asked to contacted Police Scotland on 101.

It comes after local police pledged to step up patrols in antisocial hotspots following a spike in deliberate fires.

In recent weeks Lochore Meadows near Cowdenbeath has seen a number of firebug attacks, with sources saying significant resources are being tied up responding to the incidents.

Locals have been angered by the fires, which included multiple blazes being set at the park.

Police Scotland said previously that officers were following positive lines of enquiry into the fires.