Police in Kirkcaldy arrest three men at beach car park in connection with bogus workmen probe

Police in Fife have arrested three men in connection with an investigation into bogus workmen.

Officers swooped on the vehicle in the car park at Pathhead Sands in Kirkcaldy before making the arrests.

The road was blocked for a time leaving tailbacks as the police activity continued.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers stopped a vehicle near to Pathhead sands, Kirkcaldy, on Wednesday, April 28 and arrested three men in connection with investigations into bogus workmen offences.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”