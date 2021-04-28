‘It’s totally unacceptable’: Local anger at Fife dirty campers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Locals have hit out at dirty campers in Fife after chairs and other camping equipment was left behind over the weekend.

Pictures showing the “good and the bad” of Calais Wood in Dunfermline showed the dumped camping gear alongside the wildlife that inhabits the park.

One local told The Courier there was also evidence of campfires left behind as well as rubbish.