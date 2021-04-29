‘Absolute chaos’: Fife motorists facing more delays as resurfacing works continue

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists in north east Fife are facing another day of traffic misery with long tailbacks and delays due to ongoing resurfacing work.

Drivers face several miles of queuing traffic backed up from A91 west of St Andrews to Leuchars as improvement work continues.

They are being warned they could face lengthy delays and longer journey times while public transport services are also being affected.

Some irate motorists have vented their frustration on social media with one calling the situation “absolute chaos” while another said his regular 15 minute journey from Leuchars to Strathkinness took “well over an hour”.

Furthermore the roadworks across north Fife are likely to bring further delays on other major routes for motorist and commuters for the next month, with Fife Council’s £230,000 carriageway resurfacing programme for the East Neuk road network scheduled to last for the next four weeks.

‘We’re spending millions on improving roads’

Cllr Altany Craik, convener of Economy, Tourism, Strategic Planning and Transportation Committee said: “We maintain over 2,400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

“Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”

Major resurfacing work is planned on the A91 and A912 at Gateside in Fife.

The work will be carried out between 8am and 3pm each day.

Two way temporary traffic lights and a convoy will be used to manage the traffic.

Access will be maintained for emergency services at all time.

There will be no access for residents during the works but temporary resident parking is available at the former Gateside Primary School and Gateside Village Hall.

Bus services will be affected by the traffic restriction. For more information contact Stagecoach on (01592) 645680 or visit www.stagecoachbus.com.

Cllr Craik concluded: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”