New plans could bring a gem to one of Fife’s most picturesque harbours

Plans for a new clubhouse at one of Fife’s most picturesque harbours have been revealed by developers.

Tayport Harbour Trust has submitted a planning application for the replacement of existing facilities at the quayside as part of an ambitious improvement programme for the historic site.

The proposal includes the formation of a new timber clad mobile structure to replace the existing caravan that is currently used by the Trust.

The structure is to be sited on, but not physically fixed to, the listed pier replacing the existing structure which is now deemed unfit for purpose.

A design statement submitted as part of the application said the new clubhouse will be clad in Siberian larch timber cladding and contain storage and admin areas as well as an office space for the volunteers.

The unit will be heated by a renewable energy source and will feature an area of decking to the eastern elevation of the structure to provide a usable and safe

space for the occupants.

Covid delays held up project

Chris Dawes, Tayport Harbour Trust chairman, said the planning application for a new clubhouse facility had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but had now been submitted to Fife Council.

He said: “The existing mobile office has long since served its purpose and as part of the Trust’s continuing plan of improvements and upgrading of facilities at the harbour this is the next project in our programme.

“The design and materials will compliment the surrounding area and, if approved, the new clubhouse will offer vastly improved facilities for harbour users and visiting sailors.

“The harbour is a thriving one all year round with all of our 100 berths currently occupied and a waiting list for those wanting to use Tayport.

“We also see the harbour as a valued asset for the wider Tayport community both as a working harbour and also as an attraction for visitors and tourists.”

The historic harbour, which sits on the Fife coast overlooking the River Tay, has a rich history dating back around 1,000 years.

The current harbour was built in 1847 and is now owned and maintained by Tayport Harbour Trust.

The application is expected to come before local authority planners in the coming months.