Taser used by police after ‘isolated incident’ in Fife town

A Fife man was taken to hospital after Police Scotland deployed a Taser on Friday.

Police stressed there was no wider risk to the public after a large emergency service presence was reported in Methil.

Locals were left concerned after several police vehicles and crews from the Scottish Ambulance Service were seen on Taylor street in the Fife town.

Local residents reported hearing a convoy of emergency vehicles, with a video from the scene showing parts of the street blocked.

Police Scotland said they received reports of concern for a member of the public at around 10am.

The incident has been referred to the independent Police Investigations and Review Commissioner after a Taser was used by officers in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman told The Courier: “About 10am this morning officers attended an address in Taylor Street, Methil in relation to a concern for a member of the public.

“As a result of this incident a man was taken to hospital for assessment.

“A Taser was used during the response to this incident and, as is standard procedure, the circumstances will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

“There are no concerns for the safety and wellbeing of the local community as this appears to have been an isolated incident.”

Local Fife councillor David Graham said he had been contacted by a large number of concerned residents following the incident.

He sought to reassure locals, saying: “There has been an incident this morning in Taylor Street which required assistance of a number of the emergency services.

“The incident is now under control but please be assured that there is no risk to the wider community.”